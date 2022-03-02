Brookstone Capital Management Grows Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,416 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 81,988 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $43,307,000 after purchasing an additional 9,468 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 687.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,552 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,102,000 after buying an additional 10,085 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 137.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 9,410 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $392,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 639,512 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $337,795,000 after purchasing an additional 90,617 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

NFLX traded down $6.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $379.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,900,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $471.41 and its 200-day moving average is $566.11. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $351.46 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99. The stock has a market cap of $168.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.96.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $690.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $400.00 target price (down from $450.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Netflix from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $541.94.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings purchased 46,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

