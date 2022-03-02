Brookstone Capital Management Purchases 713 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,805,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,495,123,000 after buying an additional 710,933 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,175,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,029,020,000 after buying an additional 295,726 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,459,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,540,515,000 after purchasing an additional 219,836 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,365,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,523,349,000 after acquiring an additional 207,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 2.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,396,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,164,827,000 after buying an additional 150,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service stock traded up $5.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $211.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,343,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.33. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.55 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. Equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.94%.

A number of brokerages have commented on UPS. StockNews.com cut United Parcel Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $248.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.48.

In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total value of $1,455,460.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $2,905,125.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,661 shares of company stock worth $5,652,218 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

