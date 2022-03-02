Brookstone Capital Management Sells 2,065 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,065 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $6,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 37.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,195,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,861 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 110.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,964,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,969 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 409.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 864,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,563,000 after purchasing an additional 694,664 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 149.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 959,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,671,000 after purchasing an additional 573,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,552,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,471,000 after acquiring an additional 365,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IRM shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

In other news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 2,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total transaction of $114,904.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Deirdre Evens sold 32,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $1,688,097.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 149,716 shares of company stock worth $7,526,288 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IRM traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.40. 66,734 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,883,124. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.05 and a beta of 0.83. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $34.19 and a 1 year high of $53.14.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 10.02%. Iron Mountain’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.6185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 159.36%.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

