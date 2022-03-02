BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 6.75%.
Shares of BRP stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,016. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.85 and a beta of 1.53. BRP Group has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $45.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
In other news, Chairman Lowry Baldwin sold 6,201 shares of BRP Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.37, for a total value of $231,731.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 35.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
BRP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on BRP Group from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on BRP Group from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on BRP Group from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on BRP Group from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on BRP Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.20.
About BRP Group (Get Rating)
BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BRP Group (BRP)
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
- 3 Best Textile and Apparel Stocks Right Now
- Hormel, Another Consumer Staple The Institutions Are Buying
- Semiconductor Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- Can Coinbase Turn Things Around in 2022?
Receive News & Ratings for BRP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.