BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 6.75%.

Shares of BRP stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,016. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.85 and a beta of 1.53. BRP Group has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $45.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

In other news, Chairman Lowry Baldwin sold 6,201 shares of BRP Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.37, for a total value of $231,731.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 35.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of BRP Group by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,238,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,936,000 after buying an additional 257,680 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of BRP Group by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 24,471 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRP Group in the 4th quarter worth about $852,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of BRP Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 302,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,912,000 after buying an additional 8,227 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of BRP Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the period. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on BRP Group from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on BRP Group from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on BRP Group from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on BRP Group from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on BRP Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.20.

About BRP Group

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

