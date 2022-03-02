BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $26.70, but opened at $28.96. BRP Group shares last traded at $28.22, with a volume of 9,087 shares traded.

The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BRP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of BRP Group from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of BRP Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of BRP Group from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet cut shares of BRP Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of BRP Group from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.20.

In related news, Chairman Lowry Baldwin sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $5,452,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 35.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA lifted its stake in shares of BRP Group by 912.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRP Group in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of BRP Group by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of BRP Group by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of BRP Group by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 133.50 and a beta of 1.53.

BRP Group Company Profile (NYSE:BRP)

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

