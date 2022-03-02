BTIG Research Lowers Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $550.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $590.00 to $550.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $642.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $450.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens upgraded Domino’s Pizza from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $550.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $493.88.

Shares of DPZ stock traded down $5.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $426.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,681. Domino’s Pizza has a 52-week low of $319.71 and a 52-week high of $567.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $470.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $492.84. The stock has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.64.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by ($0.03). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total transaction of $63,159.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 512.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 49 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1,016.7% in the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

