BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share. BTRS updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTRS traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.48. The company had a trading volume of 24,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,246. BTRS has a 1-year low of $5.28 and a 1-year high of $18.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.58.

BTRS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on BTRS from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on BTRS from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on BTRS in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on BTRS from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.70.

In other BTRS news, CEO Flint A. Lane acquired 34,386 shares of BTRS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.84 per share, with a total value of $235,200.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Flint A. Lane acquired 65,614 shares of BTRS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $459,298.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 111,000 shares of company stock valued at $770,478 in the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of BTRS during the 2nd quarter worth about $617,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of BTRS during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,057,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BTRS during the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BTRS by 387.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 234,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 186,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of BTRS by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 61,886 shares in the last quarter. 73.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

