Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.87 EPS

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.87, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.47% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS.

BLDR stock opened at $73.05 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.75. Builders FirstSource has a one year low of $39.24 and a one year high of $86.48. The company has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.08.

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total transaction of $2,996,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 670,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,599,000 after acquiring an additional 239,238 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 186.3% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 52,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 33,925 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 97,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,329,000 after buying an additional 25,368 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BLDR shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.36.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

