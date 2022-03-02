Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.87 EPS

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.87, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.47% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE BLDR opened at $73.05 on Wednesday. Builders FirstSource has a twelve month low of $39.24 and a twelve month high of $86.48. The firm has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.42 and a 200 day moving average of $65.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total transaction of $2,996,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 670,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,599,000 after purchasing an additional 239,238 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 186.3% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 52,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 33,925 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 97,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,329,000 after buying an additional 25,368 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.09.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

