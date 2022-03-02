Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.87 EPS

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.87, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.47% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NYSE BLDR opened at $73.05 on Wednesday. Builders FirstSource has a twelve month low of $39.24 and a twelve month high of $86.48. The firm has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.42 and a 200 day moving average of $65.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total transaction of $2,996,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.09.
Builders FirstSource Company Profile (Get Rating)
Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.
