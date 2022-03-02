Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) Raises Dividend to GBX 40.80 Per Share

Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, February 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 40.80 ($0.55) per share on Monday, July 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from Bunzl’s previous dividend of $16.20. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of BNZL stock opened at GBX 2,944 ($39.50) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.37. Bunzl has a 52 week low of GBX 2,122 ($28.47) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,000 ($40.25). The stock has a market capitalization of £9.93 billion and a PE ratio of 21.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,779.62 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,713.56.

BNZL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($44.28) price target on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,792.86 ($37.47).

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

