Burger Swap Trading Up 6.1% Over Last 7 Days (BURGER)

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. One Burger Swap coin can now be bought for approximately $1.54 or 0.00003522 BTC on exchanges. Burger Swap has a total market capitalization of $28.32 million and $14.79 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Burger Swap has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002281 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003743 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00034870 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.90 or 0.00104822 BTC.

BURGER is a coin. Burger Swap’s total supply is 17,804,215 coins and its circulating supply is 18,361,235 coins. Burger Swap’s official Twitter account is @burger_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Burger Swap is burgerswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BurgerSwap emphasizes the concept of a “democratized decentralized exchange”, which mean that governance is not optional but mandatory. The users make the rules. Users of BurgerSwap can actually vote to change parameters of the exchange, including trading fees, staking rewards, mining speed, etc. And what’s more, users can only get staking rewards if they participate in voting. “

