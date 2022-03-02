C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Shares Acquired by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in C4 Therapeutics were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CCCC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,544,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,028 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 454.7% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,395,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,004 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 262.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,406,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,882 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,157,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,064,000 after acquiring an additional 524,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,370,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,864,000 after acquiring an additional 507,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CCCC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.88.

CCCC opened at $22.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.03. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.83 and a 1-year high of $51.21. The company has a quick ratio of 8.47, a current ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.27. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 183.23% and a negative return on equity of 22.85%. On average, equities analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

