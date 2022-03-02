Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Price Target Increased to $55.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $45.50 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.87% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cactus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cactus from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Cactus from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cactus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Shares of NYSE WHD opened at $48.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 5.59. Cactus has a fifty-two week low of $27.26 and a fifty-two week high of $52.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 74.97 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.49 and a 200-day moving average of $41.02.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Cactus had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $129.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cactus will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WHD. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cactus by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,864,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,839 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Cactus by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,207,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,973,000 after acquiring an additional 619,369 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Cactus by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,017,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,974,000 after acquiring an additional 574,963 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cactus by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,148,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,324,000 after acquiring an additional 496,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cactus by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,722,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,681,000 after purchasing an additional 401,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

