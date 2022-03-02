Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Short Interest Up 350.0% in February

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 350.0% from the January 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:CGO opened at $13.58 on Wednesday. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a 1-year low of $12.57 and a 1-year high of $17.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.47.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.84%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Market Strategies LLC bought a new position in Calamos Global Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $619,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 244,928 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 37,733 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 104,861 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 35,191 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It seeks total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income by investing in a portfolio of equities, convertible securities, and high yield corporate bonds. The company was founded on March 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

