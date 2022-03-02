California Republic Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CRPB) Trading Up 0%

California Republic Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CRPB – Get Rating) was up 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.17 and last traded at $37.17. Approximately 12,900 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 12,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.16.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.17.
About California Republic Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CRPB)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on California Republic Bancorp (CRPB)
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
- 3 Best Textile and Apparel Stocks Right Now
- Semiconductor Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- Hormel, Another Consumer Staple The Institutions Are Buying
- Can Coinbase Turn Things Around in 2022?
Receive News & Ratings for California Republic Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Republic Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.