California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 3,419 Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 284,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,419 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $2,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 118,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 6.9% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 8.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 56,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 3,708 shares during the period. 99.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DRH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of DRH stock opened at $9.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52 week low of $8.04 and a 52 week high of $11.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 1.74.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 34.31% and a negative return on equity of 12.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

