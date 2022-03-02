California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 3,633 Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 57,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,633 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Health Catalyst worth $2,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HCAT. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 17.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 541,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,079,000 after buying an additional 80,421 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 233.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 101,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,609,000 after acquiring an additional 70,712 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 842,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,788,000 after acquiring an additional 167,804 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Health Catalyst by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 254,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,139,000 after buying an additional 27,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Health Catalyst by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 17,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $26.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 0.88. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.78 and a 52-week high of $59.50.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 22.56% and a negative net margin of 63.88%. The firm had revenue of $64.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.73.

In related news, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 6,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $237,669.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $33,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 107,729 shares of company stock valued at $4,156,359. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

