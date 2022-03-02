California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 7,380 Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,380 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Cinemark worth $2,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CNK. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cinemark during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Cinemark during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Cinemark by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CNK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cinemark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.44.

In other Cinemark news, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 8,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $145,542.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNK opened at $17.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.14. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.37 and a twelve month high of $26.12.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.18. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 107.64% and a negative net margin of 27.99%. The firm had revenue of $666.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 578.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

