California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 7,387 Shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 440,624 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 7,387 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of FuelCell Energy worth $2,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,600,293 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,776,000 after purchasing an additional 760,932 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,090,359 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,406,000 after purchasing an additional 156,538 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,390,363 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,173,000 after purchasing an additional 9,934 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in FuelCell Energy by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,202,539 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,503,000 after buying an additional 198,158 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in FuelCell Energy by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,344,110 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,863,000 after buying an additional 51,354 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on FCEL shares. B. Riley dropped their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, dropped their price target on FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.14.

Shares of NASDAQ FCEL opened at $6.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.06 and a beta of 4.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.95 and a 200-day moving average of $6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 10.30 and a quick ratio of 9.03. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.39 and a fifty-two week high of $19.12.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 29th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $13.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.55 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 145.23% and a negative return on equity of 15.01%. FuelCell Energy’s revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

FuelCell Energy, Inc engages in the development, design, production, construction and servicing of high temperature fuel cells for clean electric power generation. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

