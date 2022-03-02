California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 190,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,901 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance worth $2,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 71.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 497,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,382,000 after acquiring an additional 207,386 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,631,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,449,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,327,000 after purchasing an additional 143,358 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 173.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 196,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,907,000 after buying an additional 124,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,982,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,626,000 after buying an additional 124,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance alerts:

ARI opened at $13.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.29. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.10 and a twelve month high of $16.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 71.68 and a current ratio of 71.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.22.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 81.92%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.