California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stake in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,785 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 941 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Cavco Industries worth $2,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 336 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Cavco Industries during the third quarter valued at about $237,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cavco Industries in the third quarter worth about $287,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 24.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,336 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on CVCO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $338.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Cavco Industries from $255.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Cavco Industries from $305.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

NASDAQ CVCO opened at $271.18 on Wednesday. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.46 and a 12 month high of $327.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $285.10 and its 200 day moving average is $272.91.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $1.86. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 19.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 17.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cavco Industries (Get Rating)

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.