Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Calithera Biosciences in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Calithera Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. SVB Leerink upgraded Calithera Biosciences from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. HC Wainwright cut Calithera Biosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, William Blair cut Calithera Biosciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.31.

Shares of Calithera Biosciences stock opened at $0.47 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.28. Calithera Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $2.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 50.6% during the third quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 29,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.

