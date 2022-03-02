Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Shares Purchased by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 296,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,235 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $8,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ELY. Boston Partners grew its position in Callaway Golf by 201.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,132,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,902,000 after buying an additional 3,426,885 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Callaway Golf by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,433,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,653 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Callaway Golf by 9,635.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,146,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,004 shares during the period. Islet Management LP acquired a new position in Callaway Golf in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,460,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in Callaway Golf in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,950,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELY opened at $24.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.94. Callaway Golf has a one year low of $21.20 and a one year high of $37.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.14.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The company had revenue of $711.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 90.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.55 per share, for a total transaction of $102,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian P. Lynch acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.79 per share, for a total transaction of $386,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ELY shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the Golf Equipment and Apparel, Gear, and Other segments. The Golf Equipment segment focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment refers to the development and sale of soft goods under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

