Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Price Target to C$60.00

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Spin Master in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$56.67.

TOY stock traded up C$0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$46.72. 47,471 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,948. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Spin Master has a fifty-two week low of C$34.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$54.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$45.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$45.51.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

