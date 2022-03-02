Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) Price Target to $13.00

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 101.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BTRS. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of BTRS from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of BTRS from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of BTRS in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of BTRS from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

Shares of BTRS stock traded up $0.84 on Wednesday, hitting $6.44. 44,357 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 670,246. BTRS has a 12-month low of $5.28 and a 12-month high of $18.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.58. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 0.38.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.61) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BTRS will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BTRS news, Director Juli Spottiswood acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.82 per share, for a total transaction of $68,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Flint A. Lane acquired 65,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $459,298.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 111,000 shares of company stock valued at $770,478.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTRS. W Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BTRS in the fourth quarter worth about $57,976,000. Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in BTRS by 230.3% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 8,413,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,795,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866,172 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in BTRS in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,765,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in BTRS by 778.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,241,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in BTRS in the third quarter valued at approximately $21,619,000. 73.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

