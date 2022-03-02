Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Price Target to C$43.00

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$46.00 to C$43.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Green Thumb Industries from C$80.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Wednesday. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. decreased their target price on Green Thumb Industries from C$56.00 to C$53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Green Thumb Industries from $54.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Green Thumb Industries from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Get Green Thumb Industries alerts:

GTBIF traded down $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.52. 642,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,224. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.93. Green Thumb Industries has a 12-month low of $16.66 and a 12-month high of $37.37.

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, and sells various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including concentrates, edibles, and topical and other cannabis products under the Rythm, Dogwalkers, The Feel Collection, incredibles, Dr.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Green Thumb Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Thumb Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.