Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Given New C$174.00 Price Target at Stifel Europe

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) had its target price increased by Stifel Europe from C$172.00 to C$174.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued a hold rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$173.00 to C$178.00 in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $165.17.

Shares of CM stock opened at $123.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.20. The company has a market cap of $55.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.03. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $93.86 and a 12 month high of $132.48.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating ) (TSE:CM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The bank reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $1.30. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 16.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.267 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.83%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 732.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1,230.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 44.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

