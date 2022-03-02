Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $35.00 price target on the solar energy provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.32% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Canadian Solar has one of the world’s largest utility-scale solar project development platforms. with a track record of bringing into commercial operation more than 6.2GWp of solar power plants across six continents, as of Sep 30, 2021. The company believes there are significant growth opportunities in the battery market, given declining battery storage costs, rising penetration of renewable energy and accelerating retirements of fossil fuel capacity. The stock has outperformed the industry in the past year. However, thanks to coronavirus outbreak, the company has been holding more inventory due to the global logistic bottleneck, which can push up its costs. This might weigh on its earnings performance in the coming days. Further, power shortages in China are affecting the execution of Canadian Solar’s margin improvement plan.”

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CSIQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on Canadian Solar from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Canadian Solar in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

Shares of CSIQ traded down $2.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.35. The stock had a trading volume of 22,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,668. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Canadian Solar has a fifty-two week low of $23.25 and a fifty-two week high of $51.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSIQ. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,985 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the 4th quarter worth about $193,000. Institutional investors own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

