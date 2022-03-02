Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target Raised to C$44.00 at National Bankshares

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by National Bankshares from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CWB. TD Securities increased their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$43.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Veritas Investment Research upgraded Canadian Western Bank from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$42.00 to C$42.50 in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$39.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$42.88.

Shares of CWB opened at C$36.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$38.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$37.56. Canadian Western Bank has a 1 year low of C$31.68 and a 1 year high of C$41.56.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$260.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$267.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Western Bank will post 4.2600002 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Canadian Western Bank’s payout ratio is presently 31.10%.

In other news, Senior Officer Kirby Trent Hill sold 5,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.42, for a total transaction of C$217,055.40.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

