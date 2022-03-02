Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.96 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark upped their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian Western Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 28th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.95. Cormark also issued estimates for Canadian Western Bank’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Veritas Investment Research upgraded Canadian Western Bank from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$42.00 to C$42.50 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$39.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$42.88.

CWB opened at C$36.60 on Tuesday. Canadian Western Bank has a 12 month low of C$31.68 and a 12 month high of C$41.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$38.09 and a 200 day moving average of C$37.56. The firm has a market cap of C$3.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.79.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported C$1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$260.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$267.90 million.

In related news, Senior Officer Kirby Trent Hill sold 5,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.42, for a total value of C$217,055.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.10%.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

