Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

CANO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on Cano Health from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cano Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cano Health from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NYSE:CANO traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.35. The company had a trading volume of 5,893,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,394,180. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Cano Health has a 1-year low of $4.44 and a 1-year high of $16.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.85.

In other Cano Health news, CEO Marlow Hernandez purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $109,375.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CANO. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cano Health by 398.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,329 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Cano Health in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cano Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in Cano Health in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Cano Health in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. 34.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

