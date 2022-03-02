Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 3,270 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 577,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the quarter. Southern makes up approximately 1.2% of Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Southern worth $39,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Southern by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,760,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $348,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246,542 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 4.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,764,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,844,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,130 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Southern by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,433,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $328,808,000 after buying an additional 1,064,450 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Southern by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,446,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,585,000 after buying an additional 938,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in Southern by 750.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,028,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,226,000 after buying an additional 907,521 shares during the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $162,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher C. Womack sold 20,656 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,342,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 101,795 shares of company stock worth $6,802,073. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SO. Mizuho raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Scotiabank cut Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Southern from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Shares of NYSE SO traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.62. The company had a trading volume of 314,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,300,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $57.02 and a 1-year high of $69.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.11. The company has a market capitalization of $68.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.49.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Southern had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.81%.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

