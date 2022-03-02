Capital Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $27,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Insight 2811 Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chemung Canal Trust Co. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 7,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $9.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $440.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,340,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,436,041. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $454.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $454.74. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $373.26 and a 52-week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

