Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $14.66 Million Stake in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 571,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,092 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF were worth $14,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBDO. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 185,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after purchasing an additional 11,825 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 67,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 381,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,931,000 after purchasing an additional 23,320 shares during the period. Sonata Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 229,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,977,000 after purchasing an additional 31,697 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,637,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,563,000 after purchasing an additional 108,515 shares during the period.

Shares of IBDO stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,416. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.78. iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a one year low of $25.41 and a one year high of $26.17.

