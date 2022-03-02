Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 14,077 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 365,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,077 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $18,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 9,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 11,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rede Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 7,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.35. 1,137,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,457,000. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.35. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.15 and a fifty-two week high of $55.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

