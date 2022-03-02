Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 7,223 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 588,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,223 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up 2.3% of Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $76,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 101,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,956,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 56,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,666,000 after buying an additional 13,486 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,960,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,419,000 after buying an additional 66,351 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,219,000. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 117,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded up $2.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.85. The company had a trading volume of 115,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,091. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $110.71 and a 52 week high of $132.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.71.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

