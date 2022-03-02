Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 45,956 Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) by 471.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,712 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,956 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Wendy’s were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WEN. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Wendy’s by 57.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,372 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 7,083 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Wendy’s by 2.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Wendy’s by 89.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,685 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Wendy’s by 1.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 92,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Wendy’s by 38.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,270,336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,752,000 after purchasing an additional 351,246 shares during the last quarter. 70.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEN stock opened at $22.71 on Wednesday. The Wendy’s Company has a fifty-two week low of $18.86 and a fifty-two week high of $29.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $473.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 58.54%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WEN shares. Argus downgraded Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Wendy’s from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America started coverage on Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.78.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

