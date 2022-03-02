Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 29,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 15,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF stock opened at $38.43 on Wednesday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $28.85 and a 12-month high of $38.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.27.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $5.494 per share. This is a boost from iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.86. This represents a dividend yield of 18.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

