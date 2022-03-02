Captrust Financial Advisors Cuts Stake in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its position in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,601 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.07% of MYR Group worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYRG. FMR LLC grew its holdings in MYR Group by 36.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in MYR Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in MYR Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 201,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,352,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in MYR Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 192,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,480,000 after purchasing an additional 8,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in MYR Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 529,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,179,000 after purchasing an additional 18,177 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th.

In related news, Director William A. Koertner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $1,125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MYRG opened at $88.63 on Wednesday. MYR Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.50 and a 12 month high of $121.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.07.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. MYR Group had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $646.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that MYR Group Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D) and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segments. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

