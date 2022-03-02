Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Stock Position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 795 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.07% of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,715,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 72.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 44.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 662,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 202,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 8,901 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EAGG stock opened at $53.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.71. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $52.49 and a 12-month high of $56.08.

