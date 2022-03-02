Captrust Financial Advisors Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 102.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,666 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Dropbox were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DBX. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the third quarter valued at about $271,381,000. Elliott Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the second quarter valued at about $90,930,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 109.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,634,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,238 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 19.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,593,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 566.6% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,529,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,119 shares in the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on DBX. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dropbox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

In other news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $261,555.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $62,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,630 shares of company stock worth $1,568,670. Insiders own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DBX opened at $22.67 on Wednesday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.90 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.96. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 0.91.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.21. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 235.32% and a net margin of 15.56%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

