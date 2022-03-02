Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 2,853 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,853 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $261,000. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 45,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 7,740 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Conagra Brands by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 19,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Conagra Brands by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 128,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 15,588 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CAG opened at $34.49 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.44 and a 1-year high of $39.09.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.82%.

CAG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.78.

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $1,467,239.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

