Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.61 EPS

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.61, Briefing.com reports. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 13.92% and a negative net margin of 50.59%. The business had revenue of $90.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDLX traded up $8.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.27. The stock had a trading volume of 25,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,649. Cardlytics has a 52 week low of $50.56 and a 52 week high of $145.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -16.65 and a beta of 2.35.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CDLX shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Cardlytics from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Cardlytics from $100.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardlytics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.33.

In related news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total value of $128,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 1,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.91, for a total transaction of $137,061.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 71,112 shares of company stock valued at $4,689,639 in the last quarter. 4.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Cardlytics by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 88,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,843,000 after acquiring an additional 10,939 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cardlytics by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Cardlytics by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 38,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 6,740 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Cardlytics by 372.0% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 22,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 17,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Cardlytics by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 11,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

