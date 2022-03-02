CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Director George Bickerstaff Sells 25,000 Shares

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) Director George Bickerstaff sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total value of $977,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $38.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.98. CareDx, Inc has a 12-month low of $34.09 and a 12-month high of $96.88.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $79.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.10 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 6.49% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CareDx, Inc will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CDNA. Raymond James dropped their price objective on CareDx from $90.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on CareDx from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research cut CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut CareDx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CareDx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.80.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDNA. Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in shares of CareDx by 4,639.5% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,466,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,609 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CareDx by 196.5% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,032,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,421,000 after purchasing an additional 684,171 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CareDx by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,294,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,368,000 after purchasing an additional 509,420 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CareDx by 996.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 544,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,802,000 after purchasing an additional 494,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CareDx by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,501,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,625,000 after purchasing an additional 407,962 shares in the last quarter.

CareDx Company Profile (Get Rating)

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

