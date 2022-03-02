Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Receives $1,265.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,167.50.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 1,350.00 to 1,330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Carlsberg A/S from 1,250.00 to 1,200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. DNB Markets raised Carlsberg A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 1,250.00 to 1,050.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of CABGY stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.88. The stock had a trading volume of 524,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,740. Carlsberg A/S has a one year low of $27.59 and a one year high of $38.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and marketing of beer, craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beer. Its products include Carlsberg, Ringnes, Falcon, Baltika, Beerlao, and Chonqing. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Jacob Christian Jacobsen in 1883 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

