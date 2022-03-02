CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Craig Hallum from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 100.00% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PRTS. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CarParts.com from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet cut CarParts.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on CarParts.com from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarParts.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.
PRTS opened at $7.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $394.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.44 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.15. CarParts.com has a 52 week low of $7.10 and a 52 week high of $20.74.
About CarParts.com (Get Rating)
CarParts.com, Inc operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. Its products include Collision Parts, Engine Parts, Performance Parts and Accessories. The firm also sells auto parts to collision repair shops, markets Kool-Vue products to auto parts wholesale distributor, and aftermarket catalytic converters under the Evan Fischer brand.
