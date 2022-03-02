Carret Asset Management LLC Buys 3,425 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Carret Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $5,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DVY. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 28.0% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 129,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,841,000 after purchasing an additional 7,833 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 25,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:DVY traded up $3.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.24. 15,219 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,446,261. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $105.85 and a 12-month high of $128.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.837 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $3.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

