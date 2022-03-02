Carret Asset Management LLC Purchases 106 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Carret Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,821 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $6,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,956 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,164,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 118.3% in the 4th quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 11,470 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,388,000 after acquiring an additional 6,215 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 1,989 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 58,385 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,335,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GS traded up $6.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $334.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,762,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $111.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.47. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $316.46 and a 12 month high of $426.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $367.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $387.55.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $12.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 39.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

GS has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group set a $416.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $455.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Odeon Capital Group lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $479.00 to $445.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $435.67.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

