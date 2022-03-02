Carret Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Carret Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,994 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises 1.4% of Carret Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $12,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Investments LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 106,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,021,000 after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 168,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $14,331,000 after purchasing an additional 22,310 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in CVS Health by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,526 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 8,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Court Place Advisors LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 56,404 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Edward Jones raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.95.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 47,937 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $5,273,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $105.90 per share, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 143,864 shares of company stock worth $15,572,925 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS traded up $2.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $104.59. 107,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,409,430. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.38. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $68.28 and a 12 month high of $111.25. The stock has a market cap of $137.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.91%.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

