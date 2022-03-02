Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Decreases Stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. decreased its stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,837 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Asset Management Corp IL ADV boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 11,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.0% in the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 108,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $36,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 76,811 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,440 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 40,602 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,780,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total transaction of $238,381.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.23, for a total value of $66,735.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,914 shares of company stock worth $1,801,087. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $204.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $556.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $283.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $322.84. Meta Platforms Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.22 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.88 EPS. Analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

FB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Meta Platforms from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $385.00 to $284.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.42.

About Meta Platforms (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.